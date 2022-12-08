Slovenia: Joker Out to Liverpool!

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has announced today that Joker Out will represent Slovenia at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The announcement was made earlier today during a special press conference. Slovenia has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2023.

Slovenian boyband, Joker Out, will have the grand honour of representing Slovenia at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Joker Out is one of the most sought after music acts in Slovenia, enjoying much fame, name and recognition.

The 2023 Slovenian entry will be unveiled via a special show on Saturday 4 February.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 27 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2022 LPS represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Disko‘.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: RTVSLO