UK: ‘I Wrote A Song’ enters the Official Singles Chart Top 40

Mae Muller and her song ‘ I Wrote A Song‘ were selected via an internal selection in order to represent the United Kingdom at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The UK’s entry has entered the TOP 40 on the Official British Charts. Thus she becomes the first British Eurovision hopeful to debut in the charts in over a decade, the last one being Blue in 2011.

Mae Muller is honoured to represent the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and gave the following comment to Official Charts in an exclusive interview:

Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! TOP 30!!! I feel so honoured to be on this journey with you all, and to see you relating to and enjoying this song has already brought me so much joy! None of it could be possible without your support.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 64 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

Source: Official Charts

Photo credit: BBC