UK: BBC 2 Radio kicks off its search for ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song’

BBC Radio 2 has launched it search for ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song’ in the lead up to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.
The United Kingdom and the BBC are gearing up in full steam for the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Eurovision fever has hit British shores as the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to the the country for the first time since 1998.
BBC Radio 2 listeners will be selecting their all time UK Eurovision entry. The results will be unveiled in a countdown chart by Steve Wright.
BBC Radio 2 has launched its search for ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song‘ today. Listeners can vote up to to 5 times for their favourite UK Eurovision entry (1957-2022) with the exception of the 2020 and 2023 UK Eurovision entries. The voting window will close at 23:00 BST on 11 April 2023. You can vote for your favourite all time UK Eurovision entry here.
The results will be unveiled by Steve Wright in a countdown chart show ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song’ which will be available BBC Sounds from Monday 24th April. The special show will be aired on BBC Radio 2 on the Saturday 13 May from 13:00-15:00 BST.
Steve Wright says:
Radio 2’s listener vote features all the UK Eurovision songs the British public has never been able to vote for before, because we aren’t allowed to vote for our own entry… until now! There’s bound to be a tough competition, with more drama than a key change in the final chorus, but we’ll finally discover the nation’s favourite ever UK Eurovision song! So cast your votes now and let’s get the Eurovision party started.
Helen Thomas (Head of Radio 2) says:
Radio 2 is presenting a feast of coverage to celebrate Eurovision 2023, and as our listeners are huge Eurovision fans, we can’t wait to find out which song will be voted their all-time favourite UK entry. With a wealth of incredible performances from across the decades, this vote is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate some of the music and memories that have made Eurovision such an iconic event.
The UK Eurovision entries (1957-2022)
- 1957: Patricia Bredin – All
- 1959: Pearl Carr & Teddy Johnson – Sing Little Birdie
- 1960: Bryan Johnson – Looking High, High, High
- 1961: The Allisons – Are You Sure?
- 1962: Ronnie Carroll – Ring-A-Ding Girl
- 1963: Ronnie Carroll – Say Wonderful Things
- 1964: Matt Monro – I Love the Little Things
- 1965: Kathy Kirby – I Belong
- 1966: Kenneth McKellar – A Man Without Love
1967: Sandie Shaw – Puppet on a String
1968: Cliff Richard – Congratulations
1969: Lulu – Boom Bang-a-Bang
1970: Mary Hopkin – Knock, Knock Who’s There?
1971: Clodagh Rodgers – Jack in the Box
1972: The New Seekers – Beg, Steal or Borrow
1973: Cliff Richard – Power to All Our Friends
1974: Olivia Newton-John – Long Live Love
1975: The Shadows – Let Me Be the One
1976: Brotherhood of Man – Save Your Kisses for Me
1977: Lynsey de Paul & Mike Moran – Rock Bottom
1978: Co-Co – The Bad Old Days
1979: Black Lace – Mary Ann
1980: Prima Donna – Love Enough for Two
1981: Bucks Fizz – Making Your Mind Up
1982: Bardo – One Step Further
1983: Sweet Dreams – I’m Never Giving Up
1984: Belle and the Devotions – Love Games
1985: Vikki – Love Is
1986: Ryder – Runner in the Night
1987: Rikki – Only the Light
1988: Scott Fitzgerald – Go
1989: Live Report – Why Do I Always Get it Wrong?
1990: Emma – Give a Little Love Back to the World
1991: Samantha Janus – A Message to Your Heart
1992: Michael Ball – One Step Out of Time
1993: Sonia – Better the Devil You Know
1994: Frances Ruffelle – Lonely Symphony (We Will Be Free)
1995: Love City Groove – Love City Groove
1996: Gina G – Ooh Aah…Just a Little Bit
1997: Katrina and the Waves – Love Shine a Light
1998: Imaani – Where Are You?
1999: Precious – Say It Again
2000: Nicki French – Don’t Play That Song Again
2001: Lindsay Dracass – No Dream Impossible
2002: Jessica Garlick – Come Back
2003: Jemini – Cry Baby
2004: James Fox – Hold On to Our Love
2005: Javine – Touch My Fire
2006: Daz Sampson – Teenage Life
2007: Scooch – Flying the Flag (For You)
2008: Andy Abraham – Even If
2009: Jade Ewen – It’s My Time
2010: Josh Dubovie – That Sounds Good to Me
2011: Blue – I Can
2012: Engelbert Humperdinck – Love Will Set You Free
2013: Bonnie Tyler – Believe in Me
2014: Molly – Children of the Universe
2015: Electro Velvet – Still in Love with You
2016: Joe and Jake – You’re Not Alone
2017: Lucie Jones – Never Give Up on You
2018: SuRie – Storm
2019: Michael Rice – Bigger than Us
2021: James Newman – Embers
2022: Sam Ryder – Space Man
The United Kingdom in Eurovision
The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 64 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.
Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.
Source: BBC
Photo credit: BBC