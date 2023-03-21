UK: BBC 2 Radio kicks off its search for ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song’

BBC Radio 2 has launched it search for ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song’ in the lead up to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The United Kingdom and the BBC are gearing up in full steam for the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Eurovision fever has hit British shores as the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to the the country for the first time since 1998.

BBC Radio 2 listeners will be selecting their all time UK Eurovision entry. The results will be unveiled in a countdown chart by Steve Wright.

BBC Radio 2 has launched its search for ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song‘ today. Listeners can vote up to to 5 times for their favourite UK Eurovision entry (1957-2022) with the exception of the 2020 and 2023 UK Eurovision entries. The voting window will close at 23:00 BST on 11 April 2023. You can vote for your favourite all time UK Eurovision entry here.

The results will be unveiled by Steve Wright in a countdown chart show ‘Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song’ which will be available BBC Sounds from Monday 24th April. The special show will be aired on BBC Radio 2 on the Saturday 13 May from 13:00-15:00 BST.

Steve Wright says:

Radio 2’s listener vote features all the UK Eurovision songs the British public has never been able to vote for before, because we aren’t allowed to vote for our own entry… until now! There’s bound to be a tough competition, with more drama than a key change in the final chorus, but we’ll finally discover the nation’s favourite ever UK Eurovision song! So cast your votes now and let’s get the Eurovision party started.

Helen Thomas (Head of Radio 2) says:

Radio 2 is presenting a feast of coverage to celebrate Eurovision 2023, and as our listeners are huge Eurovision fans, we can’t wait to find out which song will be voted their all-time favourite UK entry. With a wealth of incredible performances from across the decades, this vote is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate some of the music and memories that have made Eurovision such an iconic event.

The UK Eurovision entries (1957-2022)

1957: Patricia Bredin – All

1959: Pearl Carr & Teddy Johnson – Sing Little Birdie

1960: Bryan Johnson – Looking High, High, High

1961: The Allisons – Are You Sure?

1962: Ronnie Carroll – Ring-A-Ding Girl

1963: Ronnie Carroll – Say Wonderful Things

1964: Matt Monro – I Love the Little Things

1965: Kathy Kirby – I Belong

1966: Kenneth McKellar – A Man Without Love

1967: Sandie Shaw – Puppet on a String

1968: Cliff Richard – Congratulations

1969: Lulu – Boom Bang-a-Bang

1970: Mary Hopkin – Knock, Knock Who’s There?

1971: Clodagh Rodgers – Jack in the Box

1972: The New Seekers – Beg, Steal or Borrow

1973: Cliff Richard – Power to All Our Friends

1974: Olivia Newton-John – Long Live Love

1975: The Shadows – Let Me Be the One

1976: Brotherhood of Man – Save Your Kisses for Me

1977: Lynsey de Paul & Mike Moran – Rock Bottom

1978: Co-Co – The Bad Old Days

1979: Black Lace – Mary Ann

1980: Prima Donna – Love Enough for Two

1981: Bucks Fizz – Making Your Mind Up

1982: Bardo – One Step Further

1983: Sweet Dreams – I’m Never Giving Up

1984: Belle and the Devotions – Love Games

1985: Vikki – Love Is

1986: Ryder – Runner in the Night

1987: Rikki – Only the Light

1988: Scott Fitzgerald – Go

1989: Live Report – Why Do I Always Get it Wrong?

1990: Emma – Give a Little Love Back to the World

1991: Samantha Janus – A Message to Your Heart

1992: Michael Ball – One Step Out of Time

1993: Sonia – Better the Devil You Know

1994: Frances Ruffelle – Lonely Symphony (We Will Be Free)

1995: Love City Groove – Love City Groove

1996: Gina G – Ooh Aah…Just a Little Bit

1997: Katrina and the Waves – Love Shine a Light

1998: Imaani – Where Are You?

1999: Precious – Say It Again

2000: Nicki French – Don’t Play That Song Again

2001: Lindsay Dracass – No Dream Impossible

2002: Jessica Garlick – Come Back

2003: Jemini – Cry Baby

2004: James Fox – Hold On to Our Love

2005: Javine – Touch My Fire

2006: Daz Sampson – Teenage Life

2007: Scooch – Flying the Flag (For You)

2008: Andy Abraham – Even If

2009: Jade Ewen – It’s My Time

2010: Josh Dubovie – That Sounds Good to Me

2011: Blue – I Can

2012: Engelbert Humperdinck – Love Will Set You Free

2013: Bonnie Tyler – Believe in Me

2014: Molly – Children of the Universe

2015: Electro Velvet – Still in Love with You

2016: Joe and Jake – You’re Not Alone

2017: Lucie Jones – Never Give Up on You

2018: SuRie – Storm

2019: Michael Rice – Bigger than Us

2021: James Newman – Embers

2022: Sam Ryder – Space Man

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 64 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC