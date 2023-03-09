Good morning UK! This year’s host has just presented who will fly the Union Jack on home soil at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. As announced this morning Mae Muller will sing I wrote a song!

It was one of the most anticipated acts of the 2023 Eurovision campaign. The first UK act on home soil since 1998 in Birmingham. That year Imaani came runner-up with the entry Where are you? This exceptional result was matched 24 years later in Turin in 2022 by Sam Rider and his Space man.

The honour of being the host representative for 2023 has fallen on Mae Muller with I wrote a song. You can discover the British entry to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest here: