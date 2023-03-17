Germany: The official video of ‘Blood & Glitter’ released

The 2023 German Eurovision hopefuls, Lord of the Lost, have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Blood & Glitter’.

Rock band Lord of the Lost won the right to represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘ when they were crowned the winners of the German national final earlier this month. They have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry:

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 65 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2022 Malik Harris represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Rockstars‘