Estonia: Official music video of Alika’s ‘Bridges’ released

Alika, the 2023 Estonian Eurovision hopeful, has released her Eurovision entry’s official music video.

Alika was crowned the winner of the 2023 Estonian national final-Eesti Laul and will have the grand honour of representing Estonia at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision edition in the United Kingdom with her entry ‘Bridges’. She has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR