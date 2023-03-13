Azerbaijan: Tural Turan X release their Eurovision entry

The 2023 Azerbaijani hopefuls, TuralTuranX have released their Eurovision entry along with its official music video.

TuralTuranX have been selected via an internal selection to represent Azerbaijan at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. They will defend the Azerbaijani colours in Liverpool.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 14 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2022 Nadir Rustamli represented the Land of Fire at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘Fade to Black’.

Source: Ictmai

Photo credit: Khalid Zeynalov