Latvia: Sudden Lights release the official music video of ‘Aija’

Sudden Lights, the Latvian Eurovision 2023 hopefuls, have released the official music video of ‘Aija’.

Sudden Lights were crowned the winners of Supernova 2023 and will be flying the Latvian flag at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The Latvian band has released the official music video of their Eurovision entry.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

