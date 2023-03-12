Croatia: Let 3 release the official music video of their ESC entry

The 2023 Croatian Eurovision hopefuls, Let 3, have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘ Mama ŠČ!

Let 3 won the Croatian national final Dora 2023 with their ‘Mama SC!’ and will represent Croatia at Eurovision 2023. The band have released the official music video of their ESC song.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 27 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001