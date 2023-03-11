Sweden: Loreen wins Melodifestivalen 2023 with Tattoo!

What a night in Sweden! The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen j2023 aired tonight from Stockholm and ensured a few hours of incredible show. Among the 12 entrants one clearly emerged from the pack to be crowned winner of the most-followed national selection. We have yet another Eurovision comeback! 2012 Eurovision winner Loreen will represent Sweden in Liverpool next May with Tattoo!

It is finally over. After six shows across the entire country the moment finally came to select the ultimate winner of Melodifestivalen 2023. Live from Stockholm hosts Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl took viewers and fans throughout an exciting Grand Final.

Tonight’s contestants

The running order of the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 was:

Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)

– Where are you (Sávečan) Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show

– Rhythm of my show Mariette – One day

– Marcus & Martinus – Air

– Air Panetoz – On my way

– On my way Maria Sur – Never Give Up

– Never Give Up Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under

– Six feet under Kiana – Where did you go

– Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Loreen – Tattoo

– Tattoo Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Paul Rey – Royals

May we have your votes please?

After an exciting voting sequence, the international juries and the televote proclaimed the winner of this year’s Melodifestivalen. It’s an incredible comeback! 2012 winner and Eurovision icon Loreen is back to the competition with Tattoo! The 39 year-old singer will sing for Sweden in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023 in Liverpool.

It is already the fourth comeback for this year’s Eurovision after Italy‘s Marco Mengoni (2013), Moldova‘s Pasha Parfeni (2012) and Lithuania‘s Monika Linkytė (2015).

This was tonight’s final ranking:

Loreen – Tattoo with 177 points Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan) with 81 points Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show with 20 points Mariette – One day with 51 points Marcus & Martinus – Air with 138 points Panetoz – On my way with 47 points Maria Sur – Never give up with 47 points Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under with 112 points Kiana – Where did you go with 76 points Nordman – Släpp alla sorger with 44 points Theoz – Mer av dig with 78 points Paul Rey – Royals with 57 points

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favourite television show 6 times (1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition three times in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved nine TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 11 years including two victories. The Nordic country has taken part 61 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented Sweden with her entry ‘Hold me closer‘ achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final.