Portugal: Mimicat wins Festival da Cançao 2023!

Boa noite Europe, we have a winner! Portugal has determined the act who will follow into Maro’s footsteps, Mimicat will defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool next May.

The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision representative was determined via 50/50 regional jury-public televoting deliberation.

The Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2023 was held at RTP’s Studios in Lisbon . A total of 13 acts battled for the right to fly the Portuguese flag at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon during tonight’s gala. The show was hosted by Filomena Cautela(Eurovision 2018 hostess) and Vasco Palmeirim.