Malta: Official music video of ‘ Dance (Our Own Party)’ released

The 2023 Maltese Eurovision hopefuls, The Busker, have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Dance (Your Own Party).

The Maltese trio – The Busker have premiered the official music of their Eurovision entry. The boys were crowned the winners of the 2023 Maltese national final aka MESC 2023 and will be flying to Liverpool to defend the Maltese colours at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.