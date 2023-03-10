Spain: Blanca Paloma releases the official music video of ‘EaEa’

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision hopeful. Blanca Paloma, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘EaEa’.

Blanca Paloma was crowned the winner of the 2023 Benidorm Fest edition and will be representing Spain at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Blanca has released the official music video of ‘EaEa‘ which has been directed by Angel Pastana. The music video has been produced by RTVE in collaboration with Viura Studios. RTVE has come up with an elegant and classy music video showcasing Blanca’s powerful vocal skills and at the same time portraying the symbolism and story behind her song.

Blanca’s music video has been filmed in vertical format in order to showcase Blanca and her song in the best of ways on social media platforms, particularly on Tik Tok.

RTVE is focusing to attract the younger audience via the social media platforms. We see Blanca Paloma dressed in an outfit designed by Lucia Cano.

The music video carries a lot of symbolic features and Blanca’s team have tweaked her performance with new elements. We see Blanca Paloma sitting on a chair surrounded by more than 300 lit candles, chairs and floating pieces of cloth hanging around her.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE