Poland: Blanka releases the official music video of ‘Solo’

The 2023 Polish Eurovision hopeful, Blanka, has released the official music video of her ESC entry ‘Solo’.

Blanka was crowned the winner of the 2023 Polish national final and will have the honour of representing Poland at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Solo‘.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 24 times.