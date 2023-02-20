A new weeks only means one things: more news for the current 2023 Eurovision season! Today we turn to Switzerland, where the name of the singer has just been announced. It is Remo Forrer, winner of The Voice of Switzerland in 2020.

As announced by Swiss media today, 21 year-old Remo Forrer will represent Switzerland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The singer was selected through an internal selection involving a 100-member public jury and a 20-member international expert jury.

Remo Forrer won The Voice of Switzerland 2020 in the team of Noah Veraguth, the lead singer of the band Pegasus. The same year he released his first single Home. Born and raised in Eastern Switzerland, the young man also appeared in 2022 in the show Zeig uns deine Stimme on German broadcaster RTL.

The song with which he will compete in Liverpool will be revealed on 7 March 2023. Switzerland is set to start the competition in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023.