Eurovision 2023: Tickets are up for grabs!

United Kingdom 2023

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 7, 2023 9:00 am 64 views

Eurovision 2023 tickets are up grabs! If you coming to Liverpool for Eurovision then hurry up and grab your Eurovision ticket, as the first wave of Eurovision 2023 tickets go on sale today!

Tickects on sale today:

The Eurovision 2023 ticket sales will kick off  today Tuesday  7 March at  13: 00 CET. Tickets for all nine shows will be up for grabs! The price ranges from 30 to 380 sterling pounds.

The EBU press release reads:

Tickets will go on sale at midday UK local time (13:00 Central European Time) on Tuesday 7 March.

Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Tuesday 7 March.

Tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi-Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.

You can only buy tickets for one show at a time. For the three Live televised shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets in one order. For the six Preview shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per order.

The Eurovision 2023 Seating Plan ( Photo credit: ticketmaster.uk)

The Nine Shows

  • 08/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Evening Preview Show
  • 09/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1  Afternoon Preview Show
  • 09/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Semi-final  Evening Live Broadcast
  • 10/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2  Evening Preview Show
  • 11/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2  AfternoonPreview Show
  • 11/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast
  • 12/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Grand Final  EveningPreview Show
  • 13/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Afternoon Preview Show
  • 13/05/2023Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Live Broadcast

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts