Eurovision 2023 tickets are up grabs! If you coming to Liverpool for Eurovision then hurry up and grab your Eurovision ticket, as the first wave of Eurovision 2023 tickets go on sale today!

Tickects on sale today:

The Eurovision 2023 ticket sales will kick off today Tuesday 7 March at 13: 00 CET. Tickets for all nine shows will be up for grabs! The price ranges from 30 to 380 sterling pounds.

The EBU press release reads:

Tickets will go on sale at midday UK local time (13:00 Central European Time) on Tuesday 7 March. Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Tuesday 7 March. Tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi-Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows. You can only buy tickets for one show at a time. For the three Live televised shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets in one order. For the six Preview shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per order.

The Nine Shows

08/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Evening Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Evening Preview Show 09/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Afternoon Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Afternoon Preview Show 09/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Evening Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Evening Live Broadcast 10/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Evening Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Evening Preview Show 11/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 AfternoonPreview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 AfternoonPreview Show 11/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast 12/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Grand Final EveningPreview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final EveningPreview Show 13/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Afternoon Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Afternoon Preview Show 13/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Live Broadcast

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU