Austria: Teya & Salena release their Eurovision entry

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster, has released Tera and Salena’s Eurovision entry for Liverpool.

Austria has gone internal in order to select its ESC entry and act for Eurovision as has been the case in recent years. Female duo Teya & Salena will have the grand honour of flying the Austrian colours at the upcoming Eurovsion Song Contest in Liverpool.

The 2023 Austrian Eurovision entry ‘Who the hell is Edgar Poe?’ has been released on International Women’s Day – 8 March.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 54 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2022 LUMIX and Pia Maria represented Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Halo‘.

Source: ESCToday/ ORF