Thing are moving steadily in the Great North. Tonight the second semi final of Söngvakeppning 2023 took place in Iceland and selected two more finalists. The final line-up is therefore almost compete. Who will fight next Saturday to fly the Icelandic flag in Liverpool?

Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson were the hosts of this year’s second show of Söngvakeppnin in Iceland. The show was again broadcasted live from Gufunes, in the outskirts of the Icelandic capital.

Tonight’s line-up

These were the five acts competing tonight:

Kristín Sesselja – Óbyggðir

– Langi Seli og Skuggarnir – OK

– Silja Rós & Kjalar – Ég styð þína braut

– Úlfar – Betri maður

– Sigga Ózk – Gleyma þér og dansa

The televote was solely responsible for selecting tonight’s two finalists. They are:

Sigga Ózk – Gleyma þér og dansa

– Langi Seli og Skuggarnir – OK

These two acts join the qualifiers from the first semi final Bragi and Diljá in next Saturday’s final! Furthermore, the jury of RÚV gave a wildcard and determined the fifth qualified to the Grand Final. This went to Celebs with Dómsdags dans.

About Songvakeppnin 2023

Organised by the Icelandic national broadcaster RÚV Söngvakeppnin 2023 consists of three live televised shows. Ten acts are at the starting blocks on this year’s competition, five in each semi. The audience will select two songs from each semi to qualify for the Grand Final, while the jury will select a fifth act among the non-qualifiers.

The winner of Söngvakeppnin 2023 will have the honour of representing Iceland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Iceland is set to compete in the first half of the second semi final on Thursday 11 May 2023.

The Söngvakeppnin 2023 Agenda

18/02/2023 – Semi-final #1

25/02/2023 – Semi-final #2

04/03/2023 – Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) both coming runner-up. Last year in Turin the trio Systur represented Iceland with the song Með hækkandi sól and placed 23rd in the Final with 20 points.