Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2023 first six finalists determined

Festival da Cançao 2023 kicked off tonight in Portugal tonight with its first semi-final. We have the first five FdC 2023 finalists!

The 2023 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao kicked off tonight with its first semi-final in Lisbon with a total of 10 acts battling for 6 spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by Jorge Gabriel & Sonia Araujo.

The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a 50/50 special jury- public deliberation:

Churky – “Encruzilhada” Cláudia Pascoal – “Nasci Maria” SAL – “Viver” Mimicat – “Ai Coração” You Can’t Win Charlie Brown – “Contraste Mudo” Esse Povo – “Sapatos De Cimento”

Festival da Canção 2023

The 2023 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 25 February, 4 and 11 March.

25/02/2023-FdC Semi-final 1

04/03/2023- FdC Semi-final 2

11/03/2023 –FdC Grand Final

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 53 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2022 Maro represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Saudade‘ achieving a place 9th in the Grand Final.