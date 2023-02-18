Good evening Reykjavik! The Icelandic 2023 Eurovision campaigned started off tonight with the first semi final of Söngvakeppnin. Five acts went on stage, two are qualified for the Grand Final in two weeks!

Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson were the hosts of this year’s first show of Söngvakeppnin in Iceland. The show was broadcasted live from Gufunes, in the outskirts of the Icelandic capital.

Tonight’s line-up

These were the five acts competing tonight:

Bragi – Stundum snýst heimurinn gegn þér

– Móa – Glötuð ást

– Benedikt – Þora

– Celebs – Dómsdags dans

– Diljá – Lifandi inni í mér

The televote was solely responsible for selecting the first two finalists of this year. They are:

Bragi – Stundum snýst heimurinn gegn þér

– Diljá – Lifandi inni í mér

About Songvakeppnin 2023

Organised by the Icelandic national broadcaster RÚV Söngvakeppnin 2023 consists of three live televised shows. Ten acts are at the starting blocks on this year’s competition, five in each semi. The audience will select two songs from each semi to qualify for the Grand Final, while the jury will select a fifth act among the non-qualifiers.

The winner of Söngvakeppnin 2023 will have the honour of represent Iceland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Iceland is set to compete in the first half of the second semi final on Thursday 11 May 2023.

The Söngvakeppnin 2023 Agenda

18/02/2023 – Semi-final #1

25/02/2023 – Semi-final #2

– 04/03/2023 – Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) both coming runner-up. Last year in Turin the trio Systur represented Iceland with the song Með hækkandi sól and placed 23rd in the Final with 20 points.