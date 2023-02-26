The 2023 Sammarinese national selection, Una Voce per San Marino, concluded tonight with its Grand Final. Piqued Jacks was crowned the winner of the competition and will represent San Marino at the 2023 forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Piqued Jacks will defend the Sammarinese colours at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with Like an Animal.

The Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino was hosted by Senhit (San Marino 2011, 2021) and Jonathan Kashanian. The show was held at the Teatro Nuovo di Dogana in Dogana, San Marino. A total of xx acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 12 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).