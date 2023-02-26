Tonight: Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy hit na Eurozję! in Poland

Good evening Europe this is Warsaw calling! We are heading to the iconic Polish capital of Warsaw for the 2023 Polish national final aka Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy Hity Na Eurowizję.



Poland is gearing up for Eurovision 2023 and has organized a national final in order to determine its Eurovision act and song for Liveropool.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2023 Polish national final-Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy Hity Na Eurowizję at 17:00 CET via the following channels:

TVP 1



TVP Polonia

TVP webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show. The 2023 Polish national final will be hosted by . The show will be held at TVP’s Studio 5 in Warsaw.

The 2023 Polish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined professional jury/public teleovoting deliberation.

The Participants

Alicja Szemplińska – New Home

– New Home Ahlena – Booty

– Booty Blanka – Solo

– Solo Dominik Dudek – Be Good

– Be Good Felivers – Never Back Down

– Never Back Down Yan Majewski – Champion

– Champion Jann – Gladiator

– Gladiator Kuba – You Do Me

– You Do Me Maja Hyży – Never Hide

– Never Hide Natasza – Lift You Up

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 24 times.

