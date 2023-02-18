Hello Lidköping, may we have your votes please? The most followed national selection for Eurovision continued tonight from central Sweden. Who has qualified for the Grand Final and who needs to say farewell to the competition?

If you have been following Melodifestivalen 2023 closely you might have found your personal winner already. But wait, there’s more! Tonight we discovered another batch of 7 contenders to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Seven more are to join the party in a week time.

About the show

Heat 3 of Melodifestivalen 2023 was held tonight in Lidköping. Tonight’s vote determined two direct qualifiers to the Grand Final on Saturday 11 March 2023 and awarded two tickets to the semi-final on Saturday 4 March, where artists will get a second chance to qualify.

This was tonight’s line-up:

Paul Rey – Royals

– Royals Casanovas – Så kommer känslorna tillbaka

– Så kommer känslorna tillbaka Melanie Wehbe – For the Show

– For the Show Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Släpp alla sorger Laurell – Sober

– Sober Ida-Lova – Låt hela stan se på

– Låt hela stan se på Marcus & Martinus – Air

The results

The televote delivered the following direct qualifiers:

Marcus & Martinus – Air

– Air Paul Rey – Royals

Furthermore, these two acts advanced to the semi-final:

Melanie Wehbe – For the Show

– For the Show Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

About Melodifestivalen 2023

We are exactly half way through this year’s Melodifestivalen. Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are leading viewers throughout six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.

28 acts are competition in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg

11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping

18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping

25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö

04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik

Semi final – Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm