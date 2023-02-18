Hello Lidköping, may we have your votes please? The most followed national selection for Eurovision continued tonight from central Sweden. Who has qualified for the Grand Final and who needs to say farewell to the competition?
If you have been following Melodifestivalen 2023 closely you might have found your personal winner already. But wait, there’s more! Tonight we discovered another batch of 7 contenders to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Seven more are to join the party in a week time.
About the show
Heat 3 of Melodifestivalen 2023 was held tonight in Lidköping. Tonight’s vote determined two direct qualifiers to the Grand Final on Saturday 11 March 2023 and awarded two tickets to the semi-final on Saturday 4 March, where artists will get a second chance to qualify.
This was tonight’s line-up:
- Paul Rey – Royals
- Casanovas – Så kommer känslorna tillbaka
- Melanie Wehbe – For the Show
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
- Laurell – Sober
- Ida-Lova – Låt hela stan se på
- Marcus & Martinus – Air
The results
The televote delivered the following direct qualifiers:
- Marcus & Martinus – Air
- Paul Rey – Royals
Furthermore, these two acts advanced to the semi-final:
- Melanie Wehbe – For the Show
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
About Melodifestivalen 2023
We are exactly half way through this year’s Melodifestivalen. Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are leading viewers throughout six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.
28 acts are competition in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping 18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping
- 25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö
- 04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik
- 11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm