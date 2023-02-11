Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 continued in Vilnius with the fourth show of the season. We have the final line up with the last five qualified acts.

Ten acts went on stage tonight in Vilnius for five qualifying tickets during the second semi final of Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023. The show was hosted by Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis. Tonight’s outcome comes from a mixed professional jury/televoting deliberation. In the professional jury we find known names such as Duncan Laurence (the Netherlands, 2019), Vaidotas Valiukevičius (The Roop, Lithuania, 2020 and 2021), Monika Liu (Lithuania, 2022) and music industry experts Ieva Narkutė and Ramūnas Zilnys.

The participants

Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let me think about me

– Let me think about me Agnė – New start

– New start Matt Len – Midnight Train

– Midnight Train Luknė – Paradise

– Paradise Monika Linkytė – Stay

– Stay Gebrasy – Saw your ghost

– Saw your ghost MoonBee – Rumor

– Rumor Beatrich – Like a movie

– Like a movie Mario Junes – Do what you do

– Do what you do Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio dantys – Sėdi ir važiuoj

Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 final line up

Tonight’s qualified acts are:

Beatrich – Like a movie

– Like a movie Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let me think about me

– Let me think about me Monika Linkytė – Stay

– Stay MoonBee – Rumor

– Rumor Mario Junes – Do what you do

They will join the five already qualified acts from the first semi final:

Rūta Mur – So low

– So low Petunija – Love of my life

– Love of my life Il Senso – Sparnai

– Sparnai Gabrielius Vagelis – Šauksmas

– Justė Kraujelytė – Need more fun

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection consists of five live televised shows (2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final) and will end next Saturday 18 February 2023. Lithuania will enter the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool in the second half of the second semi final on Thursday 11 May 2023.

21/01/2023 – Qualifier Round #1

29/01/2023 – Qualifier Round #2

04/02/2023 – Semi-final #1

11/02/2023 – Semi-final 2

18/02/2023 – Grand Final