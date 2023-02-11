Latvia: Sudden Lights win Supernova and will fly to Liverpool!

Spread the word! Latvia has made its choice for Eurovision 2023, Sudden Lights will fly the Latvian flag at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Sudden Lights were crowned the winner of Supernova 2023 and will have the grand honour of representing Latvia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK with their entry Aija.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Liverpool at the Supernova 2023 Grand Final. The show was hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

The 2023 Latvian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation.10

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

Source:LTV

Photo Credit: LTV