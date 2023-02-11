Romania: Theodor Andrei will defend the Romanian colors at Eurovision 2023

Romania has made its decision! Theodor Andrei was crowned the winner of the 2023 Romanian national final- Selectia Nationala and will fly to Liverpool!

Theodor Andrei will have the grand honor of representing Romania at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with ‘DGT (Off and Only).

The 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry was determined via a 100% public deliberation. The show was held in Bucharest with a total 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023.

Romania at Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 3rd in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.

In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.