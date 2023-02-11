Denmark has decided for Eurovision 2023! Reiley was declared the winner of the 2023 Danish national final DMGP with ‘Breaking My Heart’ .

Reiley was crowned the winner of DGMP 2023 and will have the grand honor of defending the Danish colors at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom with ‘Breaking My Heart’.

The 2023 Danish national final -DMGP was held at the Næstved Arena in Naestved, Zealand and hosted by Heino Hansen and Tina Müller.

A total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Liverpool during tonight’s show. The 2023 Danish Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined jury/public vote deliberation.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 50 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

Source: DR

Photo credit: DR

