Tonight: ESCZ 2023 results reveal in the Czech Republic

Good evening Europe, this is Prague calling! We are heading to the Czech Republic for the 2023 Czech national final’s results reveal.



The Czechs held their first live televised national final in 15 years last week. A total of 5 acts competed in the show for the golden ticket to Liverpool. Voting kicked off last week and will conclude today. Czech and international fans were able to vote via a special App. We will discover today who will be crowned the winner of the 2023 Czech national final and fly to Liverpool!

How to watch?

You can watch the Czech National Final – ESCZ 2023 results and song reveal at 19:00 CET via the following channels:

About the Show

The 2023 Czech Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100% public voting consisting of 70% international and 30% Czech. The winner will be announced today during the special broadcast.

The Participants

Maella Pam Rabbit Markéta Irglová Vesna RODAN

