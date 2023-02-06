Latvia: Supenova 2023 finalists determined

Last Saturday saw the Supernova 2023 Semi-final take place in Riga, where 17 acts battled for 10 spots in the Grand Final. We have the ten Supernova 2023 finalists!

The show was hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003). The following 10 acts have qualified to the Supernova 2023 Grand Final:

Markus Riva – Forever

Forever Alise Haijima – Tricky

Tricky 24. Avēnija – You Said

You Said RAUM – Fake Love

Fake Love AVÉI – Let Me Go

Let Me Go Toms Kalderauskis – When It All Falls

When It All Falls Artūrs Hatti – Love Vibes

Love Vibes Luīze – You To Hold Me

You To Hold Me Patrisha – Hush

Hush Sudden Lights – Aijā

The 2023 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 11 February.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.