Lithuania: Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 first five finalists determined !

Last Saturday saw Lithuania continue its national selection Pabandom Is Naujo for Eurovision 2023. The first five finalists have been determined!

A total of 10 acts battled for the 5 spots in the Grand Final at last Saturday’s First Semifinal. We have the first set of Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 finalists ! They were determined via a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation. The show was hosted by Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis.

The following acts have qualified for the Grand Final:

Ruta Mur

Gabrelius Vagelis

Juste Kraujelyte

Petunija

Il Senso

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consists of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

21/01/2022- Qualifier Round #1

29/01/2022- Qualifier Round #2

04/02/2022- Semi-final #1

11/02/2022- Semi-final 2

18/02/2022- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT