Armenia: Brunette will fly to Eurovision 2023

The Armenian national broadcaster, AMPTV, has confirmed the 2023 Armenian Eurovision hopeful. Armenia has decided for Eurovision 2023!



Brunette will have the grand honour of representing Armenia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Davit Tserunyan ( Head of Delegation/ Armenia) says:

‘A few weeks after organising the Junior Eurovision in Yerevan, we started the process of selecting our representative for the contest. At this stage, we are working on the song and the video, which I am sure will be impressive!’

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 14 year Eurovision history.

In 2022 Rosa Linn represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her mega hit ‘Snap

Source: AMPTV

Photo credit: AMPTV