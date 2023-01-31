Spain: The first four Benidorm Fest 2023 finalists determined!

We have the first fou Benidorm Fest 2023 finalists! The first semifinal of Benidorm Fest 2023 was held tonight in Benidorm where 9 acts battled for the golden ticket to the Grand Final.

The 2023 Benidorm Fest Semifinal #1 was held tonight at the Palau D’Illa in Benidorm and hosted by Ines Hernand, Monica Naranjo and Rodrigo Vazquez.



Edurne, Leo Rizzi and Monica Naranjo graced the stage during the show.



The following four acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a mixed jury/public voting deliberation:

Agoney Alice Wonder Fusa Nocta Megara

Agoney won the overall vote in the show tonight, followed by Alice Wonder, Fusa Nocta and Megara .

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest consists of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts are competing in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE