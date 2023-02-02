Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2 in Spain

Spain

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 2, 2023

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2023 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, continues tonight with its second semi-final.

We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the first semi-final of Benidorm Fest 2023.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2 at 22:50 CET via the following channels:

  • TVE 1
  • TVE Internacional  (Europe)
  • RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 9 acts will battle during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. The four acts with the highest results will qualify to the Grand Final after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic  audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The show will be held in Benidorm and will be hosted by Monica Naranjo, Ines Hernand and Rodrigo Vazquez.

The Participants

  • Alfred GarcíaDesde Que Tú Estás
  • Blanca Paloma – Eaea
  • E’FEMME – Uff!
  • Famous – La Lola
  • José OteroInvierno En Marte
  • KarmentoQuiero Y Duelo
  • Rakky Ripper – Tracción
  • SiderlandQue Esclati Tot
  • Vicco – Nochentera

The Jury

  • Christer Bjorkman (Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision  2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer )
  • Katrina Leskanich ( UK 1997- Eurovision winner)
  • Tali Eshkoli ( Head  of Event at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019/member of the Israeli Delegation at Eurovision)
  • William Lee Adams ( Wiwibloggs founder and manager)
  • Nicola Cagliore ( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC  and former EBU TV Committee member)
  • Jose Juan Santana ( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012)
  • Nina (Spain 1988)
  • Irene Valiente ( Radio 3)

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

  • 29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony
  • 31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1
  • 02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2
  • 04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Source: RTVE
Photo credit: RTVE

