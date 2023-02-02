Georgia: The Voice of Georgia Grand Final: artist selection

Good evening Europe, this is Tblisi calling! We are heading to the majestic capital of Georgia for the Grand Final of the Voice of Georgia as the country decides its Eurovision 2023 hopeful.
A total of 8 acts will be battling for the crown and the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. The winner of the Voice of Georgia will have the grand honor of representing Georgia at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
How to watch?
You can watch the Grand Final of the Voice of Georgia at 19:00 CET via the following channels:
- GPB 1
- GPB 1 webstream
The competing acts
- Lika Siradze
- Tina Datikashvili
- Anka Tatarashvili
- Likuna Tutisani
- Giorgi Datiashvili
- Kakha Aslamazashvili
- Iru Khechanovi
- Tako Kakalashvili
Source: GPB
Photo credit: GPB
