Tonight: Supernova 2023 Semifinal in Latvia

Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the semifinal for Supernova 2022.

Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2023 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Supernova 2023 Semifinal at 20:10 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 14 acts will battle for 10 spots in the Grand Final. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 10 Supernova 2022 finalists. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

Supernova 2023

A total of 14 acts will partake in the competition in their quest to represent Latvia at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Supernova 2023 will consist of two televised shows a Semifinal and a Grand Final scheduled to be held on 4th and 11th February. The 2023 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 11 February.

Participants

Artūrs Hatti – “Love Vibes” Alise Haijima – “Tricky” Inspo – “Sway” Toms Kalderauskis – “When It All Falls” Katrine Miller – “Beaten Down” Justs – “Stranger” Adriana Miglāne – “Like I Wanna” 24. Avēnija – “You Said” Markus Riva – “Forever” Avéi – “Let Me Go” Patrisha – “Hush” Raum – “Fake Love” Luīze – “You To Hold Me” Sudden Lights – “Aijā”

Justs, the 2016 Latvian Eurovision representative is back in the game vying to represent Latvia at Eurovision for the second time.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Citi Zeni represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Eat Your Salad‘.