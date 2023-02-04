Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2023 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, concludes tonight with its Grand Final.

We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2023.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2022 Grand Final at 22:10 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional

RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 8 acts will battle during tonight’s show for the goldent ticket to Eurovision 2023. The winner will be determined after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel will hand over the Benidorm Fest 2023 trophy to the winner tonight.

The Participants

Karmento

Megara

Alice Wonder

Fusa Nocta

Agoney

Blanca Paloma

José Otero

Vicco

The Jury

Christer Bjorkman (Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer )

(Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer ) Katrina Leskanich ( UK 1997- Eurovision winner)

( UK 1997- Eurovision winner) Tali Eshkoli ( Head of Event at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019/member of the Israeli Delegation at Eurovision)

( Head of Event at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019/member of the Israeli Delegation at Eurovision) William Lee Adams ( Wiwibloggs founder and manager)

( Wiwibloggs founder and manager) Nicola Cagliore ( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member)

( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member) Jose Juan Santana ( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012)

( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012) Nina (Spain 1988)

(Spain 1988) Irene Valiente ( Radio 3)

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest consists of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

