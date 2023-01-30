Greece: Victor Vernicos will fly to Liverpool!

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has revealed the name of the 2023 Greek Eurovision representative.

Victor Vernicos will have the grand honour of defending the Greek colours at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘What they say‘.

The 2023 Greek Eurovision entry has been written by Victor himself. His proposal was submitted to ERT by Panik Records.

The 2023 Greek Eurovision act and entry have been determined via a professional jury/ demoscopic Greek audience committee vote.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2022 Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Die Together‘ achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ERT

