Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2023 kicks off in Spain: Semifinal #1

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2023 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, kicks off tonight with its first semi-final.
We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the first semi-final of Benidorm Fest 2023.
How to watch?
You can watch Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1 at 22:50 CET via the following channels:
- TVE 1
- TVE Internacional (Europe)
- RTVE PLay
About the Show
A total of 9 acts will battle during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. The four acts with the highest results will qualify to the Grand Final after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.
The show will be held in Benidorm and will be hosted by Monica Naranjo, Ines Hernand and Rodrigo Vazquez.
The Participants
- Agoney – Quiero Arder
- Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera
- Aritz Aren – Flamenco
- Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia
- Megara – Arcadia
- Meler – No Nos Moverán
- Sharonne – Aire
- Sofía Martín – Tuki
- Twin Melody – Sayonara
The Jury
- Christer Bjorkman (Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer )
- Katrina Leskanich ( UK 1997- Eurovision winner)
- Tali Eshkoli ( Head of Event at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019/member of the Israeli Delegation at Eurovision)
- William Lee Adams ( Wiwibloggs founder and manager)
- Nicola Cagliore ( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member)
- Jose Juan Santana ( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012)
- Nina (Spain 1988)
- Irene Valiente ( Radio 3)
Benidorm Fest 2023
The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.
Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.
- 29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony
- 31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1
- 02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2
- 04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final
The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.