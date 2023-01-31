Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2023 kicks off in Spain: Semifinal #1

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2023 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, kicks off tonight with its first semi-final.

We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the first semi-final of Benidorm Fest 2023.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1 at 22:50 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional (Europe)

RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 9 acts will battle during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. The four acts with the highest results will qualify to the Grand Final after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The show will be held in Benidorm and will be hosted by Monica Naranjo, Ines Hernand and Rodrigo Vazquez.

The Participants

Agoney – Quiero Arder

– Quiero Arder Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera

– Yo Quisiera Aritz Aren – Flamenco

– Flamenco Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia

– Mi Familia Megara – Arcadia

– Arcadia Meler – No Nos Moverán

– No Nos Moverán Sharonne – Aire

– Aire Sofía Martín – Tuki

– Tuki Twin Melody – Sayonara

The Jury

Christer Bjorkman (Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer )

(Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer ) Katrina Leskanich ( UK 1997- Eurovision winner)

( UK 1997- Eurovision winner) Tali Eshkoli ( Head of Event at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019/member of the Israeli Delegation at Eurovision)

( Head of Event at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019/member of the Israeli Delegation at Eurovision) William Lee Adams ( Wiwibloggs founder and manager)

( Wiwibloggs founder and manager) Nicola Cagliore ( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member)

( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member) Jose Juan Santana ( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012)

( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012) Nina (Spain 1988)

(Spain 1988) Irene Valiente ( Radio 3)

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.