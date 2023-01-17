Israel: Noa Kirel will sing ‘Unicorn’ in Liverpool

Israel

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 17, 2023

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has announced that the 2023 Israeli Eurovision hopeful has selected her Eurovision entry for Liverpool.

Noa Kirel will defend the Israeli colours at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Unicorn‘. Her song has been composed by Doron Medalie, May Sfadia and Yinon Yahel.

Doron Madalie is a household name when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest, he has been the man behind the 2015 (Golden Boy), 2016 (Made of Stars), 2018 (Toy) and 2020 (Feker Lebi) Eurovision entries.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 44 times in the competition.

Michael Ben David represented Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘I.M.

Source: KAN/ESCToday

