Moldova: TRM unveils the Etapa Nationala competing acts

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has unveiled the competing 33 acts and entries at the 2023 Moldovan national selection for Eurovision 2023.

The Moldovan national broadcaster received 60 songs for Eurovision 2023 and has shortlisted 33 for the next stage of its national selection.

33 entries and 32 acts will now proceed to the next stage of the 2023 Moldovan national selection:

Vele Band – “The Game of the Moldavian Nation”

Corina Ivanov – “When Love’s Real”

NÖRDIKA – “Skueeze Paradise”

Nihilist & Lisa Nicky – “Final Destination”

NÖRDIKA – “Damn and down”

Victor Gulick – “Let’s Dance”

Donia – “Red Zone”

The Osoianu Sisters – “Bade, badişor, badiță”

OL – “Why You Play It Cool”

Adelina Iordachi – “Deja Vu”

Nikko T. – “Destiny”

Y-Limit – “Live in Harmony”

Crista – “Forest Green Forest”

Sunstroke Project – “Yummy Mommy”

NR 11 – “Goodbye”

VERA – “Your Time”

Massimo Sinceri – “In Questo Domani”

Sasha Bognibov – “My Favorite Schoolgirl”

Rise – “Don’t Tumble”

Lisa Volk – “Letter to the Country”

ADA DEEA – “Mystic Rose”

COSMINA – “Indestructible”

Angel Kiss – “Now I Know”

Gesica Sîrbu – “I’m in love”

Aliona Moon – “Take Me”

Tania Pituşcan – “Miorita”

Pasha Parfeni – “The Sun and the Moon”

Ricky Ardezianu – “Una rosa rossa”

Harmony Scuffle – “Favorite One”

Valeria Condrea – “We’re now different”

LOLA – “Temperature”

Diana Elmas – “Miracle”

Nino – “It would be nice”

You can listen to the competing entries here.

Among the finalists three former Moldovan Eurovision acts are vying to return to our beloved competition again: Sun Stroke Project (Moldova 2010, 2017), Aliona Moon (Moldova 2013), Pasha Parfeni ( Moldova 2012).

The 32 acts will audition live in front of a special professional jury at the end of the month.

The live auditions will be held at the TRM Studios in Chisinau on 28 January and will be broadcast live on tv on TRM’s Moldova 2 channel. A special jury will shortlist 10 entries for the national final.

More details will be unveiled in due course.

About Etapa Nationala 2023

The 2023 Moldovan national selection consists of three stages:

Stage 1- Evaluation of the submitted entries (17-28 January)

Stage 2- Live audition of entries (28 January- 05 February)

Stage 3- National final (25 February- 05 March)

The Moldovan national final is set to be held between 25 February and 5 March 2023. The 2023 Moldovan Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 jury-public televoting deliberation.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 17 times.

In 2022 Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers represented Moldova at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Trenuletul’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.

Source: TRM

Photo credit: TRM