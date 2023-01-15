Estonia: Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final line up complete

The Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final line up is complete! Last night saw the Second Semifinal of Eesti Laul 2023 in Estonia, the last set of finalists have been determined.

Eesti Laul 2023 continued in Estonia last night with 10 acts battling for 5 spots in the Grand Final. The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final:

Alika – Bridges Inger – Awaiting You Meelik- Tuju Sissi – Lighthouse m els – So Good At What You Do

They will be joined by the following acts in the Grand Final:

JANEK – House Of Glass OLLIE – Venom

Andreas – Why Do You Love Me

Bedwetters – Monsters

Anett x Fredi – You Need To Move On

The competition was held at the Viimsi Artium and was hosted by Tõnis Niinemets y Grete Kuld.

About Eesti Laul 2023

Eesti Laul 2023 consists of three televised live shows. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January. Whilst the 2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

Eesti Laul 2023 Calendar

12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1

14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2

11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.

Photo credit: ERR