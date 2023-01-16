Norway: MGP2023 Semi-final #2 songs released

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has released the 7 competing entries at the upcoming MGP 2023 Second Semi-final.

Norway will be kicked off its Eurovision 2023 national selection last Saturday and will be continuing on Saturday 21 January with MGP’s Second Semi-final. You can listen to the competing entries here.

Melodi Grand Prix 2023 consists of four live televised shows with the Grand Final set to be held in Trondheim on Saturday 4 February. There will be fewer and bigger semi-finals, no pre-qualified artists, no duels and the Grand Final will feature an international jury.

The three semi-finals will be held in Oslo whilst the Grand Final will be travelling to Trondheim. A total of 21 acts will partake in the competition. The shows will be hosted by Arian Engebø and Stian ‘Staysman’ Thorbjørnsen.

MGP 2023 Agenda

14/ 01/ 2023- Semi-final 1

21/01/2023- Semi-final 2

28/01/2023- Semi-final 3

04/02/2023- Grand Final

MGP 2023 Semi-final #2

Sandra Lyng — Drøm D Bort

Jone — Ekke Inni Meg

Swing’it — Prohibition

Ella — Waist

Alejandro Fuentes — Fuego

Bjørn Olav — Turn Off My Heart

Elsie Bay — Love You In A Dream

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 60 times.

Subwoolfer represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Give That Wolf A Banana‘ achieving an honourable 10th placing in the Grand Fina