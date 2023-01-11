Spain: RTVE unveils further Benidorm Fest 2023 details and agenda

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special press conference in Madrid earlier today in order to unveil further details on the competition and the Benidorm Fest 2023 events agenda.
The press conference by Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation). The Benidorm Fest 2023 hosts: Monica Naranjo, Ines Hernand and Rodrigo Vazquez also graced the press conference.
The eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 competing acts semifinal allocation was also unveiled during the press conference:
Semifinal #1
- Agoney – Quiero Arder
- Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera
- Aritz Aren – Flamenco
- Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia
- Megara – Arcadia
- Meler – No Nos Moverán
- Sharonne – Aire
- Sofía Martín – Tuki
- Twin Melody – Sayonara
Semifinal #2
- Alfred García – Desde Que Tú Estás
- Blanca Paloma – Eaea
- E’FEMME – Uff!
- Famous – La Lola
- José Otero – Invierno En Marte
- Karmento – Quiero Y Duelo
- Rakky Ripper – Tracción
- Siderland – Que Esclati Tot
- Vicco – «Nochentera
RTVE unveiled further details on the shows and events during the Benidorm Fest 2023 week in Benidorm:
- There will be a special Euroclub with special parties on Sunday 30 January, Monday 31 January and Wednesday 1 February and Friday 3 February featuring former Spanish and international Eurovision acts along with former Benidorm Fest acts: Soraya (Spain 2009), Rosa Lopez (Spain 2002), Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Ronela (Albania 2022), WRS (Romania 2022), Azucar Moreno (Spain 1990), Xeinn, Marto Sango, Tanxugueiras,, Gonzalo Hermida, Karina (Spain 1971) etc.
- The Benidorm Fest stage will be 3,200 square meters and will consist of 2 stages
- The Benidorm Fest 2023 cds will be ready on 27 January
- RTVE will be having a special avant show and after show before and after the Benidorm Semifinals on 31 January and 2 February.
- There will be a photo call and Orange Carpet followed by an Opening Reception on Sunday 29 January.
Benidorm Fest 2023
The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.
Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.
- 29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony
- 31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1
- 02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2
- 04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final
The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.
Source: RTVE
Photo credit: RTVE