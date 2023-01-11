Spain: RTVE unveils further Benidorm Fest 2023 details and agenda

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special press conference in Madrid earlier today in order to unveil further details on the competition and the Benidorm Fest 2023 events agenda.

The press conference by Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation). The Benidorm Fest 2023 hosts: Monica Naranjo, Ines Hernand and Rodrigo Vazquez also graced the press conference.

The eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 competing acts semifinal allocation was also unveiled during the press conference:

Semifinal #1

Agoney – Quiero Arder

Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera

Aritz Aren – Flamenco

Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia

Megara – Arcadia

Meler – No Nos Moverán

Sharonne – Aire

Sofía Martín – Tuki

Twin Melody – Sayonara

Semifinal #2

Alfred García – Desde Que Tú Estás

Blanca Paloma – Eaea

E’FEMME – Uff!

Famous – La Lola

José Otero – Invierno En Marte

Karmento – Quiero Y Duelo

Rakky Ripper – Tracción

Siderland – Que Esclati Tot

Vicco – «Nochentera

RTVE unveiled further details on the shows and events during the Benidorm Fest 2023 week in Benidorm:

There will be a special Euroclub with special parties on Sunday 30 January, Monday 31 January and Wednesday 1 February and Friday 3 February featuring former Spanish and international Eurovision acts along with former Benidorm Fest acts: Soraya (Spain 2009), Rosa Lopez (Spain 2002), Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Ronela (Albania 2022), WRS (Romania 2022), Azucar Moreno (Spain 1990), X einn, Marto Sango, Tanxugueiras,, Gonzalo Hermida, Karina (Spain 1971) etc.

(Spain 2009), (Spain 2002), (Spain 2014), (Albania 2022), (Romania 2022), Azucar Moreno (Spain 1990), X (Spain 1971) etc. The Benidorm Fest stage will be 3,200 square meters and will consist of 2 stages

The Benidorm Fest 2023 cds will be ready on 27 January

RTVE will be having a special avant show and after show before and after the Benidorm Semifinals on 31 January and 2 February.

There will be a photo call and Orange Carpet followed by an Opening Reception on Sunday 29 January.

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE