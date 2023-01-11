Spread the word! YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has unveiled the seven competing acts at the forthcoming Finnish national final- UMK 2023.

Finland is gearing up for Eurovision 2023 and is working round the clock on its iconic national final which is scheduled to be held at the Logomo in Turku on Saturday 25 February. The show will be hosted by Samur. A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool:

Tapio Hakanen (UMK jury chairman) says:

Thanks to increased interest in UMK, more extremely high-quality entries were submitted this year than ever before, and the judges’ job was anything but easy. This year’s crop of finalists offers an amazing line-up of new songs performed by both long-time favourite artists and total newcomers. The song by Keira, one of the newcomers and the youngest contestant, is the first release of her own music, while the more experienced Portion Boys and Robin Packalen have already amassed a stack of gold and platinum recordings. Benjamin and KUUMAA are currently climbing the charts in Finland, Lxandra is internationally established as a vocal talent and Käärijä has been a promising artist on the rap scene for years. In other words, the UMK23 final promises to be a spectacular show, and choosing the winner will certainly be a challenge for both the international jury and Finnish audience.

Release schedule for UMK23 songs

The 2023 Finnish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 75% public voting and 25% international jury deliberation.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’.

