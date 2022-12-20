Lithuania: Pabandom iš naujo 2023 dates and artists confirmed

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates and the competing acts for the 2023 Lithuanian national selection.

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consist of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final) with the first show kicking off on Saturday 21 January.

21/01/2022- Qualifier Round #1

Qualifier Round #1 29/01/2022- Qualifer Round #2

Qualifer Round #2 04/02/2022- Semi-final #1

Semi-final #1 11/02/2022- Semi-final 2

Semi-final 2 18/02/2022- Grand Final

A total of 30 acts will partake in the 2023 Lithuanian national selection- Pabadom is naujo:

Agnė – New Start

Aistė Pilvelytė – We’re Not Running

Alen Chicco – Do You

Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio dantys – Sėdi Ir Važiuoji

Baiba – When The Lights Go Out

Beatrich – Like a Movie

Donata – Dreamer

Gabrielius Vagelis – Šauksmas

Gebrasy – Saw Your Ghost

Il Senso – Sparnai

I. T. – Žinau, Tai Tu

.Joseph June – Vacuum

Justa Rubežiūtė – When I’ll Find

Justė Kraujelytė – Need More Fun

Justin 3 feat. Dj AugustYno – Not Giving Up

Lina Štalytė – My Body

Luknė – Paradise

Mario Junes – Do What You Do

Matt Len – Midnight Train

Melona – Song Of Whispers

Monika Linkytė – Stay

MoonBee – Rumor

Multiks – London

NOY – Destiny’s Child

Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let Me Think About Me

Petunija – Love Of My Life

Rūta MUR – So Low

Viktorija Faith – If You Ever Miss Me

Voldemaras Petersonas – Things

W.I – You Can Not

The 2015 Lithuanian representative Monika Linkyte is vying to represent Lithuania for the second time.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: LRT