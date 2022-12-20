Lithuania: Pabandom iš naujo 2023 dates and artists confirmed

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates and the competing acts for the 2023 Lithuanian national selection.
The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consist of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final) with the first show kicking off on Saturday 21 January.
- 21/01/2022- Qualifier Round #1
- 29/01/2022- Qualifer Round #2
- 04/02/2022- Semi-final #1
- 11/02/2022- Semi-final 2
- 18/02/2022- Grand Final
A total of 30 acts will partake in the 2023 Lithuanian national selection- Pabadom is naujo:
- Agnė – New Start
- Aistė Pilvelytė – We’re Not Running
- Alen Chicco – Do You
- Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio dantys – Sėdi Ir Važiuoji
- Baiba – When The Lights Go Out
- Beatrich – Like a Movie
- Donata – Dreamer
- Gabrielius Vagelis – Šauksmas
- Gebrasy – Saw Your Ghost
- Il Senso – Sparnai
- I. T. – Žinau, Tai Tu
- .Joseph June – Vacuum
- Justa Rubežiūtė – When I’ll Find
- Justė Kraujelytė – Need More Fun
- Justin 3 feat. Dj AugustYno – Not Giving Up
- Lina Štalytė – My Body
- Luknė – Paradise
- Mario Junes – Do What You Do
- Matt Len – Midnight Train
- Melona – Song Of Whispers
- Monika Linkytė – Stay
- MoonBee – Rumor
- Multiks – London
- NOY – Destiny’s Child
- Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let Me Think About Me
- Petunija – Love Of My Life
- Rūta MUR – So Low
- Viktorija Faith – If You Ever Miss Me
- Voldemaras Petersonas – Things
- W.I – You Can Not
The 2015 Lithuanian representative Monika Linkyte is vying to represent Lithuania for the second time.
Lithuania in Eurovision
Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.
2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.
Source: LRT/ eurovision.tv
Photo credit: LRT