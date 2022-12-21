Tonight: Fest 61 continues with its Night #3 in Albania

We are heading back to Albania tonight as the 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges continues tonight with its third night.

Fest 61 continues tonight in Tirana with its third soiree, with 21 out of the 26 acts gracing the stage for the very second time. The Albanian music festival will conclude on Thursday 22 December with its Grand Final.

How to watch?

You can watch the third show of Fest 61 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

Last night 5 acts from the newcomer artists were eliminated. Hence 21 acts remain in the competition. They will be performing cover versions of famous Albanian songs with celebrated Albanian artists. The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Arbana Osmani.

The candidates

andë muzikore – Atomike

– Atomike Alban Kondi & Lorela Karoshi – Melodi

– Melodi Albina Kelmendi – Duje

– Duje Melodajna Mancaku – Gjysma e zemrës sime

– Gjysma e zemrës sime Elisa Lila – Evita

– Evita Enxhi Nasufi – Burrë

– Burrë Erma Mici – Kozmosi i dashurisë

– Kozmosi i dashurisë Evi Reçi – Ma kthe

– Ma kthe Fabian Basha – Një gotë

– Një gotë Filloreta Raçi – Stop

– Stop Franc Koruni – Në pritje

– Në pritje Genti Hoxha – Ajër

– Ajër Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje

– Dje LYNX – Nëse ke besim

– Nëse ke besim Manjola Nallbani – Dua

– Dua Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri yt mirësi

– Emri yt mirësi Rezearta Smaja – N’Eden

– N’Eden Rovena Dilo – Motit

– Motit Serxhio Hajdini – Vështirë

– Vështirë Urban Band – Në çdo hap

– Në çdo hap Vanesa Soni – Aroma jonë

Festivali i Kenges 61 consists of four live televised shows scheduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2022. The four shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH