Spain: Highlights from the Benidorm Fest 2023 Press Conference

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special press conference in Madrid yesterday where the eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 competing acts shared their thoughts and feelings regarding their potential Eurovision 2023 entries.

Maria Eizaguirre Comendador ( RTVE Head of Communication and Participation) conducted the press conference and interviewed all the competing acts. Eva Mora (Spanish Head of Delegation) attended and partook in the press conference too.

The Press Conference was held at RTVE’s Headquarters in Prado del Rey.

Maria Eizaguirre says:

The Benidorm Fest 2023 aspires to break all records next year, both in terms of audience and social media following.

Eva Mora says:

Much respect should be given to all the competing artists, they should be treated with the same affection and love that they have devoted whilst working on their respective entries. They all will be taking Spain and Europe by storm. The time has come to prepare the staging of the songs.

The 18 competing songs were officially released on Sunday on RTVE’s official website. Check out the photo gallery from the press conference courtesy of RTVE below:

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Benidorm Fest 2023 Participants

Agoney – Quiero Arder

– Quiero Arder Alfred – Desde Que Tú Estás

– Desde Que Tú Estás Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera

– Yo Quisiera Aritz – Flamenco

– Flamenco Blanca Paloma – Eaea

– Eaea E’Femme – Uff!

– Uff! Famous – La Lola

– La Lola Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia

– Mi Familia José Otero – Inviernos En Marte

– Inviernos En Marte Karmento – «Quiero Y Duelo

– «Quiero Y Duelo Megara – Arcadia

– Arcadia Meler – No Nos Moverán

– No Nos Moverán Rakky Ripper – Tracción

– Tracción Sharonne – Aire

– Aire Siderland – Que Esclati Tot

– Que Esclati Tot Sofía Martín – Tuki

– Tuki Twin Melody – Sayonara

– Sayonara Vicco – Nochentera

Source: RTVE

Photo Credit: RTVE

Photo Gallery: RTVE