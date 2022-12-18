Romania: TVR unveils the Selectia Nationala 2023 finalists

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the twelve Selectia Nationala 2023 finalists.
A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision at the 2023 Romanian national final- Vidbir 2023:
- Adriana Moraru – Faralaes
- Aledaida – Bla Bla Bla
- AMIA – Puppet
- Andrada Popa – No Time For Me
- Andreea D Folclor Orchestra – Periniţa mea
- Deiona – Call On Me
- Erin Dăneţ – Bad&cool
- Maryliss – Hai Vino
- Ocean Drive – Take You Home
- No Artist – Statues
- Steven Roho x Gabriella x Formaţia Albatros – Lele
- Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and On)
The Romanian national final has been set to be held on Saturday 11 February in Bucharest. The 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a 100% public deliberation.
Romania at Eurovision
Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 3rd in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.
In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.
Source: TVR/ Eurovision.tv
Photo credit: EBU