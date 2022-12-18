Romania: TVR unveils the Selectia Nationala 2023 finalists

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the twelve Selectia Nationala 2023 finalists.

A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision at the 2023 Romanian national final- Vidbir 2023:

Adriana Moraru – Faralaes

Aledaida – Bla Bla Bla

AMIA – Puppet

Andrada Popa – No Time For Me

Andreea D Folclor Orchestra – Periniţa mea

Deiona – Call On Me

Erin Dăneţ – Bad&cool

Maryliss – Hai Vino

Ocean Drive – Take You Home

No Artist – Statues

Steven Roho x Gabriella x Formaţia Albatros – Lele

Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and On)

The Romanian national final has been set to be held on Saturday 11 February in Bucharest. The 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a 100% public deliberation.

Romania at Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 3rd in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.

In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: TVR/ Eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU