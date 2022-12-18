Spain: RTVE premieres the Benidorm Fest 2023 entries

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has premiered the eighteen competing entries at the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest 2023.

You can listen to the Benidorm Fest 2023 competing songs on RTVE Play.

A special press conference will be held tomorrow in Madrid  at 11:30 CET where the 18 competing acts will speaking about their potential Eurovision entries and share their thoughts on their respective songs. All the Benidorm Fest 2023 entries will be available on various digital music platforms from tomorrow.

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

  • 29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony
  • 31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1
  • 02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2
  • 04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Benidorm Fest 2023 Participants

  • Agoney – Quiero Arder
  • Alfred – Desde Que Tú Estás
  • Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera
  • Aritz – Flamenco
  • Blanca Paloma – Eaea
  • E’Femme – Uff!
  • Famous – La Lola
  • Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia
  • José Otero – Inviernos En Marte
  • Karmento – «Quiero Y Duelo
  • Megara – Arcadia
  • Meler – No Nos Moverán
  • Rakky Ripper – Tracción
  • Sharonne – Aire
  • Siderland – Que Esclati Tot
  • Sofía Martín – Tuki
  • Twin Melody – Sayonara
  • Vicco – Nochentera

Source: RTVE
Photo Credit: RTVE

