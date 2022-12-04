Italy: Sanremo 2023 competing acts unveiled

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Sanremo 2023 competing acts.

The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool!

RAI has unveiled the competing acts in the BIG category:

Giorgia Articolo 31 Elodie Colapesce e Dimartino Ariete Modà Mara Sattei Leo Gassmann I Cugini di Campagna Mr. Rain Marco Mengoni Anna Oxa Lazza Tananai Paola e Chiara LDA Madame Gianluca Grignani Rosa Chemical Coma_Cose Levante Ultimo

Two former Italian acts are amongst the competing acts line up: Marco Mengoni (Italy 2013) and Ana Oxa (Italy 1989).

Source: RAI

Photo credit: RAI