Italy: Sanremo 2023 competing acts unveiled

Italy

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani December 4, 2022

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Sanremo 2023 competing acts. 

The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool!

RAI has unveiled the competing acts in the BIG category:

  1. Giorgia
  2. Articolo 31
  3. Elodie
  4. Colapesce e Dimartino
  5. Ariete
  6. Modà
  7. Mara Sattei
  8. Leo Gassmann
  9. I Cugini di Campagna
  10. Mr. Rain
  11. Marco Mengoni
  12. Anna Oxa
  13. Lazza
  14. Tananai
  15. Paola e Chiara
  16. LDA
  17. Madame
  18. Gianluca Grignani
  19. Rosa Chemical
  20. Coma_Cose
  21. Levante
  22. Ultimo

Two former Italian acts are amongst the competing acts line up: Marco Mengoni (Italy 2013) and Ana Oxa (Italy 1989).

Source: RAI
Photo credit: RAI

