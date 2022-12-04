Italy: Sanremo 2023 competing acts unveiled

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Sanremo 2023 competing acts.
The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool!
RAI has unveiled the competing acts in the BIG category:
- Giorgia
- Articolo 31
- Elodie
- Colapesce e Dimartino
- Ariete
- Modà
- Mara Sattei
- Leo Gassmann
- I Cugini di Campagna
- Mr. Rain
- Marco Mengoni
- Anna Oxa
- Lazza
- Tananai
- Paola e Chiara
- LDA
- Madame
- Gianluca Grignani
- Rosa Chemical
- Coma_Cose
- Levante
- Ultimo
Two former Italian acts are amongst the competing acts line up: Marco Mengoni (Italy 2013) and Ana Oxa (Italy 1989).
Source: RAI
Photo credit: RAI
